Florida's Tyndall Air Force base begins rollout, use of robot dog security patrols

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (KGO) -- Cutting-edge robot patrol dogs will soon be the newest members of the security team at Tyndall Air Force Base.The Florida compound will be one of the first military locations to use the semi-autonomous machines, developed by Immersive Wisdom and Ghost Robotics, per a official press release Base leadership explains that the robot dogs will be given a regular patrol path that will be regularly monitored by an Air Force security officer.While operating the robot, a 360-degree camera allows security workers to see the area around the "dog."The driver can also use the machine's built-in speaker to talk to any intruders it encounters on patrol.Air Force officials say the robot K9 units will provide patrolling help, allowing humans and military dogs to focus on security actions that require a physical presence.