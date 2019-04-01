scooter

You're doing it wrong: riding e-scooters

You're doing it wrong: riding e-scooters, but we show you how easy it is to do it correctly.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "You're doing it wrong" is probably something you've thought when someone zips by you on an electric scooter.

There are clear laws to follow when you're getting around town on an e-scooter and ABC7's Reggie Aqui brought State Senator Scott Wiener in to explain what you should be doing.

