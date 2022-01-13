This Bay Area location made 'New York Times' annual list of best places in the world to visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The New York Times has released its annual list of the world's best places to visit.This year's list is called "52 Places for a Changed World" for locations that are not contributing to over-tourism and where there are efforts to address climate change.Two Northern California locations made the cut.San Francisco's Great Highway is 18th.It's the two-mile stretch along Ocean Beach that's become a hot spot for bicyclists and those on foot during the pandemic.Santa Cruz County is 44th on the list thanks to its trees and trails.Both remain attractions, even after the devastating wildfires of 2020.