Zillow names Lake Tahoe it's most popular destination of 2021

Zillow measured several factors, including page-view traffic and price appreciation.
Zillow says the area received 5,469 page views per listing
South Lake Tahoe has always been popular.
But this past year it became even more desirable as people looked for places that provide outdoor spaces to work remotely.
South Lake Tahoe also took the top spot in most popular small towns and most popular vacation towns.
Rounding out the top three are Calabasas, California, a Los Angeles suburb and Malibu, a Southern California city known for its jaw-dropping beachfront homes.
