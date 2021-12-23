lake tahoe

Zillow names Lake Tahoe it's most popular destination of 2021

Zillow measured several factors, including page-view traffic and price appreciation.
South Lake Tahoe most popular destination of 2021, Zillow says

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The data is in and the most popular city of 2021 is South Lake Tahoe, according to Zillow.

Zillow measured several factors, including page-view traffic and price appreciation.

Zillow says the area received 5,469 page views per listing

South Lake Tahoe has always been popular.

LIST: When Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open for the 2021-22 ski season

But this past year it became even more desirable as people looked for places that provide outdoor spaces to work remotely.

South Lake Tahoe also took the top spot in most popular small towns and most popular vacation towns.

Rounding out the top three are Calabasas, California, a Los Angeles suburb and Malibu, a Southern California city known for its jaw-dropping beachfront homes.

VIDEO: 24-hr timelapse captures storm dumping autumn snow over Lake Tahoe
Timelapse video shows autumn storm bring in snow to Lake Tahoe from Sunday into Monday.



