Zillow names Lake Tahoe it's most popular destination of 2021

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The data is in and the most popular city of 2021 is South Lake Tahoe, according to Zillow. Zillow measured several factors, including page-view traffic and price appreciation.Zillow says the area received 5,469 page views per listingSouth Lake Tahoe has always been popular.But this past year it became even more desirable as people looked for places that provide outdoor spaces to work remotely.South Lake Tahoe also took the top spot in most popular small towns and most popular vacation towns.Rounding out the top three are Calabasas, California, a Los Angeles suburb and Malibu, a Southern California city known for its jaw-dropping beachfront homes.