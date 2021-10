Heavenly Mountain Resort - Open Friday November 19, according to their website.

Northstar California Resort - Open Friday November 19, according to their website.

Boreal Mountain Resort - Open Friday November 19, according to resort spokesperson. Resort could open sooner depending on recent snowfall.

Palisades Tahoe & Alpine Meadows - Open Wednesday November 24, according to their website.

Sugar Bowl - Open Friday November 26, but possibly earlier according to their website.

Sierra at Tahoe - Open as soon conditions permit. The Resort is still evaluating 2021 operations as a result of the Caldor Fire.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort - Open Friday December 3, according to their website.

Homewood Mountain Resort - Open Friday December 10, according to their website.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The 2021 Lake Tahoe ski season is off to a decent start with significant October snow, but when will you actually be able to hit the slopes?Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are planning to start operations for the 2021-2022 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):