OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Goodbye Squaw Valley and hello Palisades Tahoe. That's the new name of the legendary ski resort near Lake Tahoe.The name change comes more than a year after the famed resort announced it would jettison its old name, considered racist and sexist.Resort officials say the name Palisades is inspired by the sheer granite faces and chutes that compose the mountain.The decision was made with help from focus groups made of local residents, longtime pass holders, employees, and members of the Washoe Tribe.