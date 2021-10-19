Weather

VIDEO: 24-hr timelapse captures storm dumping autumn snow over Lake Tahoe

24-hr timelapse captures snow blanketing Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Check out this timelapse of snow moving into Lake Tahoe from Sunday into Monday.
Truckee saw its first storm of the year, just as we were seeing rain here in the Bay Area.

Sunday's storm has brought enough snow to the Sierra to close Interstate 80 between Truckee and Baxter, due to heavy snow and spin-outs in the Gold Run area, according to the CHP Truckee account on Twitter.

Chain control was put in effect around 10:30 p.m., as snow was falling "wet and heavy," according to the CHP. A little more than an hour later, the CHP shut down the highway and said drivers headed to the area should "find an alternate route to get over the mountains tonight."

Bay City News contributed to this report.

