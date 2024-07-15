Forest Service to decide on plan to allow e-bikes on some Lake Tahoe trails, official says

Federal officials are deciding on a controversial plan to allow electric bikes on some of Tahoe's trails.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 106 miles of trails would be open in the U.S. Forest Service's 154,000-acre Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The plan is expected to be decided in August, according to Lisa Herron with the U.S. Forest Service.

The plan would include building 45 miles of new trails.

The Forest Service is finalizing the environmental assessment document, which is expected to be released next month.

E-bikes are currently not allowed on Tahoe trails because they are motorized.

Editor's Note: Article has been updated to reflect the plan has not been approved, according to the U.S. Forest Service