Tahoe snowfall brings ski season excitement, traffic backups in the Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- It may not be winter for a month and a half, but it certainly feels like it along Lake Tahoe. Snow on the ground and slow cruising is what it looked like in the South Lake Tahoe/Stateline area Monday night.

"La Ninas traditionally, historically, are better than El Ninos and in Alaska, we're already seeing significant amounts of snow. Colorado seeing a good hit. Utah is seeing a good hit. We're ready for it!" said Kevin "Coop" Cooper of Cooper Marketing and Media.

"You're optimistic?" asked ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone.

"Absolutely, always optimistic J.R.! You've known me for a long time!" Coop responded.

While Coop is stoked, he's also well aware of the traffic backups and problems that were seen Monday.

"I-80, Highway 50, State Route 88, 267, all closed today," Coop said. "People got caught off guard. Remember, you've got to bring that emergency road kit- we're going into winter. Your flares, your water, EVs, you have to have a full charge when you come over the summit. Slow your roll."

There were no problems thought for the Reed family who recorded beautiful shots of the snow in South Lake.

"We're actually celebrating our wedding anniversary, seven years!" Liz Elanto-Reed said.

"We woke up this morning, it was perfect weather. It started getting windy about 10 o'clock and then it started snowing right at 12 o'clock," her husband Ken Reed said.

Also no problems at California Ski Company in Berkeley, even if the huge growth they saw over the last two years seems to have subsided and gone back to 2019 levels.

"People seemed to have more money, more time, and more flexible schedules," Greg Winkles of California Ski Company said. "I don't know if people returning to the office more is kind of stopping that, or what that trend might be."

Winkles says he won't be wasting any time and will be out on the road early Tuesday in route to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe resort to get in his first turns of the season.