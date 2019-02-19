**Sig Alert** WB 580 past High Street, 4 vehicle collision + car fire, 3 left lanes blocked, just right lane open, major injuries. pic.twitter.com/dDoIdPyiAu — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 19, 2019

All westbound lanes of I-580 at High Street in Oakland have reopened following a major injury accident Tuesday morning.Four vehicles were involved, according to police, with one bursting into flames.Crews were able to get the driver out of the burning car but there was one major injury.All westbound lanes were originally shut down.