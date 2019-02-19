TRAFFIC

All westbound lanes of I-580 reopen in Oakland following injury accident

An injury accident has shut down three westbound lanes of I-580 just past High Street in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
All westbound lanes of I-580 at High Street in Oakland have reopened following a major injury accident Tuesday morning.

Four vehicles were involved, according to police, with one bursting into flames.

Crews were able to get the driver out of the burning car but there was one major injury.

All westbound lanes were originally shut down.
