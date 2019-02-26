BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

BART riders with disabilities frustrated with broken equipment

EMBED </>More Videos

BART riders who are disabled or challenged with mobility issues said they oftentimes encounter broken elevators and escalators at stations, and that's posing unexpected challenges for a system that is supposed to be 100 percent accessible. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
It's hard enough to board a train at rush hour. It's standing room only and you squeeze in. Imagine being on the platform with a wheelchair or a walker. ABC7 News heard from lots of riders who told us how impossible it is for them

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week

"At four to five in the afternoon, I can't even get in the door with my walker," said rider Martine Riggan. "It's so packed. No one comes out to say take my seat. Nothing."

She wrote to ABC7 News about her observations and frustrations as a rider with disabilities.

"I'm very lucky I can get on an escalator with my walker, but I see other people struggling all the time and can't get an elevator," Riggan said.

BART says its elevators are working more than 99 percent of the time. Escalators work 93 to 97 percent of the time.

RELATED: Fare evaders run wild: What we saw in an hour at an East Bay BART station

"I don't agree with that," said passenger Sarah Birdwell. "I think think the elevators work 50 percent of the time. I'll be generous."

Sarah Birdwell and her two companions rely on BART to get to work in San Francisco. She too complained of crowds.

Jazerah M. wrote: I'm old and disabled but often the cars are so crowded that I have to stand.

"I never want to hear anyone say they're old and can't stand not being offered a seat," said BART spokesperson Alicia Trost. "That's a courtesy problem that's extremely difficult for BART to solve."

RELATED: BART responds to riders' questions and complaints

People may be preoccupied with their cell phones and not paying attention to who gets on and off the train beside them.

"Glance up and see if someone needs your seat," Trost recommends. "Don't sit in a priority seat if it's not for you."

BART says they are in the process of installing a new remote monitoring system for their escalators and elevators. It will ping maintenance when when one shuts down, making response times quicker.

Take a look at more Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTdisability issuescommutingpublic transportationbuilding a better bay areaPleasant Hill
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
San Jose aims to fill potholes quickly
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
100 murals meant to curb graffiti, beautify community going up in Downtown San Jose
Fare evaders run wild: What we saw in an hour at an East Bay BART station
More building a better bay area
TRAFFIC
Eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bores reopen after vehicle fire
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to undergo more retrofitting
San Jose aims to fill potholes quickly
Stockton Street to reopen in SF after 7-year closure
More Traffic
Top Stories
Residents ordered to evacuate near Russian River
Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; rescue underway
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
42-Hour ordeal ends for stranded Amtrak Passengers
Lafayette students donate to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
Officials keep eye on rising creeks as heavy rain soaks Marin Co.
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
More flooding, wind damage likely coming to Marin County
More News