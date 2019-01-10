BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Commuters happy to have new ferry service from Richmond to San Francisco

A new ferry service between Richmond and San Francisco starts this morning. When people are out on the water that means they aren't on I-80, considered one of the worst commutes in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
The new ferry route from Richmond to San Francisco debuted today to rave reviews. Commuters who are tired of fighting their way to San Francisco everyday say they have been waiting for this.

"It's been BART back and forth over the last ten years and the last few years it has gotten worse. It is too crowded and this is hopefully going to be a lot more peaceful and relaxing," said Isaiah Hurtado of El Cerrito who caught this morning's 7:10 ferry.

Jacqueline Harris of Richmond called this morning's 35 minute long ride "great". She wasn't headed to work. She just wanted to ride it to show enthusiasm for the new line.

RELATED: Will new East Bay transit option save you money?

"I thought this would be great to support it and let them know there are people who want this to happen," she said.

The ferry will only run during commute hours for now. Officials estimate that about 400 people will ride it a day for the first year.

But after seeing today's response, they now think that estimate may have been too conservative. They hope to eventually add midday and weekend service.


A one way walk up ticket is $9.00. It is $6.75 with a Clipper card. Hurtado said it is actually cheaper than BART for him because he pays for parking at Bart. Parking at the ferry terminal is free.

You can ride out on the deck or inside the cabin, which has restrooms and a snack bar. Harris enjoyed all the extra features.

"I have access to WIFI while I am riding. I have plugs to charge my phone. So I am good! I am in heaven!," she said.

Check out more stories about Building a Better Bay Area.
