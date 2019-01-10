TRAFFIC

Will new East Bay transit option save you money?

A new ferry service between Richmond and San Francisco starts this morning. When people are out on the water that means they aren't on I-80, considered one of the worst commutes in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 ferry service debuts between Richmond and San Francisco.

It's the newest route on the San Francisco Bay Ferry, which has seen ridership increase 94 percent since 2012. Ferries are scheduled to go to and from Richmond only during commute hours.

A one way trip for riders paying cash costs $9.00. Clipper card riders pay less - $6.75.

Here's how that cost compares to other options.

Each is calculated for a single adult, using a Clipper card, traveling one-way during commute hours.

  • BART: from Richmond station to San Francisco's Embarcadero station costs $5.30
  • AC Transit: from Richmond to San Francisco means taking at least two buses, maybe three depending on your starting point. One local bus and one transfer to a transbay bus costs $5.40. Two local buses and a transbay transfer costs $7.65.
  • Driving: from Richmond to San Francisco across the Bay Bridge means paying a $7.00 bridge toll during commute hours.


The costs don't reflect the convenience factor - whether stations are close to your starting or ending points, the timing of departures and arrivals, and other practical considerations that Bay Area commuters balance when deciding how to get to and from work.
