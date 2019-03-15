Traffic

Bay Area leads nation in commuters traveling at least 3 hours every day, study says

Cars are seen on a freeway in this undated image.

By
Welcome to the land of super commuters. The Bay Area and surrounding communities are leading the way with most people traveling three or more hours to work and back home each day.

According to an Apartment List study, 3.5 million Americans are super commuters.

Stockton tops the list with 11.2 percent of the workforce being super commuters. Modesto, just south of Stockton, is number two with 8.7 percent super commuters. San Francisco, Oakland, Hayward is number six with 4.8 percent super commuters.

Why the long drive? For the people in the San Joaquin Valley, they get the lower housing costs with access to the higher paying jobs. There's also another benefit according to Apartment List. Super commuters earn 12 percent more on average than those who work in the same industry but enjoy more reasonable commutes.

With commute times on the way up, people are also avoiding commutes more now than ever. Since 2005, the number of people working from home in the U.S. has grown by 76 percent.

The study by Apartment List .

Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficsan josesan mateosan franciscooaklandsan rafaeltracystocktonmass transitcommuting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend
Tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video
Coliseum Authority to vote on Raiders lease deal today
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Powerful storm ends after almost 150 reports of severe weather
Treasury secretary on turning over Trump tax returns: 'We will follow the law'
Show More
Facebook cracks down on 'revenge porn'
Changes at Golden Gate Fields race track after 22 horses die at sister track in SoCal
Man killed by deputies had long criminal history
STEM Story: ABC7 Meteorologist recounts her journey into a STEM field
SJ Sharks' Evander Kane shares devastating message
More TOP STORIES News