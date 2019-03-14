building a better bay area

BART voting on housing around stations

Building a Better Bay Area starts with building more housing. Of course, how and where we build it is a controversial subject. Especially when that housing is near BART Stations.

BART will decide Thursday whether to support this new bill. It would require housing like ones around the Contra Costa County station. The bill would also require affordable housing to be part of the development.

Critics say local government leaders should have control over housing development plans, not the state. But Bart riders we talked to say something needs to be done.

The bill's author is Scott Weiner, he says we have a terrible housing problem and we need stronger state standards to make sure local communities are allowing enough housing.

BART is expected to vote to support this bill.

