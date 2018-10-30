TRAFFIC

CHP officer involved in pursuit, crash on WB I-580 in Dublin

SUV involved in crash with CHP cruiser in Dublin, California on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif (KGO) --
All lanes of westbound I-580 in Pleasanton have reopened after a pursuit and crash involving the CHP this morning.

The pursuit started after a traffic stop near Alcosta Boulevard, according to the CHP.


A BMW SUV was badly damaged in the crash.

The CHP has not released details on injuries.

