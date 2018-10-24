TRAFFIC

Commute Challenge: Driving from San Francisco to Downtown Berkeley BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you commute or know someone who does, you know the Bay Area can have some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of the commute in some of the biggest trouble spots.

So we're sending four ABC7 staff members from San Francisco to the Downtown Berkeley BART Station, which is about a 12 mile journey. One person is taking AC Transit, another BART, a third is hopping in a Casual Carpool and ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez is driving.

Follow all the different ways here to see which is the fastest.

And follow our journey below and on Twitter to see how long it takes us to get from San Francisco to the Downtown Berkeley Station via regular driving.

