SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- E-bikes are rolling back onto the streets of San Francisco.
They are part of the Bay Area's bikeshare system called Bay Wheels, which is owned by Lyft. ABC7 News covered the debut of the bikes in July. Weeks later, all electric bikes were pulled from the system after the batteries caught fire. No one was hurt.
RELATED: Lyft pulls fleet of e-bikes from San Francisco streets after two catch fire
In November 2019, e-bikes returned first to the streets of San Jose. In December, the first of 4,000 bikes started to appear in San Francisco. There is no timetable yet for e-bikes to return to the cities of Berkeley, Emeryville, and Oakland in the East Bay.
Lyft's electric bikes return to San Francisco
BIKES
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Amazon merchants not allowed to ship Prime via FedEx Ground, new bill would require mailed paper Social Security statements for workers, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News