bikes

Lyft's electric bikes return to San Francisco

By Kate Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- E-bikes are rolling back onto the streets of San Francisco.

They are part of the Bay Area's bikeshare system called Bay Wheels, which is owned by Lyft. ABC7 News covered the debut of the bikes in July. Weeks later, all electric bikes were pulled from the system after the batteries caught fire. No one was hurt.

RELATED: Lyft pulls fleet of e-bikes from San Francisco streets after two catch fire

In November 2019, e-bikes returned first to the streets of San Jose. In December, the first of 4,000 bikes started to appear in San Francisco. There is no timetable yet for e-bikes to return to the cities of Berkeley, Emeryville, and Oakland in the East Bay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscoelectriclyftfireelectric vehiclesbicyclebikes
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIKES
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Amazon merchants not allowed to ship Prime via FedEx Ground, new bill would require mailed paper Social Security statements for workers, and more
Stolen rented bike returned, but cyclist still fined
SF to increase bike and e-scooter parking
50 bikes stolen day before safety training for kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
Heiress murder trial: DA will not retry Kaveh Bayat
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
BART recognizes woman who helped stabbing victim
Family finds owl living in Christmas tree
Massive oak tree falls on Redwood City home
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Show More
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
Bread rubbed on laptops turns black in students' experiment
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Driver rescued after vehicle goes down San Jose hillside
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
More TOP STORIES News