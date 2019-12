Lyft's electric bikes return to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- E-bikes are rolling back onto the streets of San Francisco.They are part of the Bay Area's bikeshare system called Bay Wheels, which is owned by Lyft. ABC7 News covered the debut of the bikes in July . Weeks later, all electric bikes were pulled from the system after the batteries caught fire. No one was hurt.In November 2019, e-bikes returned first to the streets of San Jose. In December, the first of 4,000 bikes started to appear in San Francisco. There is no timetable yet for e-bikes to return to the cities of Berkeley, Emeryville, and Oakland in the East Bay.