First hybrid electric bikes hit the streets of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building a better Bay Area means giving you more ways to get around.On Friday, San Francisco got its first hybrid electric bikes-- meaning they can be docked at stations, or locked to any bike rack.They're part of the Bay Wheels program-- formerly known as Ford Go Bike. These e-bikes already debuted in San Jose and Oakland over the past few weeks.They'll eventually spread to Emeryville and Berkeley.Bicyclists in San Francisco can also use Jump bikes-- electric bikes which are all dockless.Jump bikes can be rented through Uber's app.Bay Wheels is owned by Lyft.