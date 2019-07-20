building a better bay area

First hybrid electric bikes hit the streets of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building a better Bay Area means giving you more ways to get around.

On Friday, San Francisco got its first hybrid electric bikes-- meaning they can be docked at stations, or locked to any bike rack.

They're part of the Bay Wheels program-- formerly known as Ford Go Bike. These e-bikes already debuted in San Jose and Oakland over the past few weeks.

They'll eventually spread to Emeryville and Berkeley.

Bicyclists in San Francisco can also use Jump bikes-- electric bikes which are all dockless.

Jump bikes can be rented through Uber's app.

Bay Wheels is owned by Lyft.

