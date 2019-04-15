Ford pulling electric GoBikes off Bay Area streets over brake concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ford GoBike is pulling its electric bikes from Bay Area streets because of concerns from riders.There have been reports of the brakes being a little stronger than expected on the front wheel.Some of the bikes in San Jose, however, will stay in service because the components are a little different.The company says it is working on developing a new bike that it will roll out soon.Ford GoBike operates as Citi Bike in other major cities.There is no word if anyone has been hurt because of the braking issue.