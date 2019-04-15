Ford pulling electric GoBikes off Bay Area streets over brake concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ford GoBike is pulling its electric bikes from Bay Area streets because of concerns from riders.
There have been reports of the brakes being a little stronger than expected on the front wheel.
Some of the bikes in San Jose, however, will stay in service because the components are a little different.
The company says it is working on developing a new bike that it will roll out soon.
Ford GoBike operates as Citi Bike in other major cities.
There is no word if anyone has been hurt because of the braking issue.
