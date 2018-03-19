TRAFFIC

Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down westbound I-580 near San Quentin tonight to search for evidence in a reported freeway shooting.

Traffic was being diverted at Main Street to Francisco Boulevard.

CHP officers responded to a call of a possible freeway shooting in the area of westbound I-580 at Main Street after a victim reported an occupant in another car brandished a handgun and fired a shot at their vehicle.

The CHP says an inspection of the vehicle showed damage consistent with a bullet hitting the side.

The westbound lanes were reopened around 7:30 p.m.
