Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment

TAKE ACTION: Resources for Bay Area commuters
So what's the fastest way to get where you want to go in the bay?
To help answer that question, we put four different modes of transportation to the test.
We sent four ABC7 staff members from our station in San Francisco to the Downtown Berkeley BART Station, which is about a 12-mile journey. One person took AC Transit, another BART, a third tried hopping in a Casual Carpool and ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez drove.
Here's how it went down:
Justin, Tom, Leonard and Lyanne started at our station, located along the Embarcadero in San Francisco.
They then all took off at once, heading off on their own in the hope of getting to Berkeley first.
Sky 7 is tracking us as the commute challenge has started from the Embarcadero in San Francisco to downtown Berkeley who will get there first? We’re driving! #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/i45TzNDZIH— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 25, 2018
As expected by many ABC7 viewers, Justin took a quick lead, walking to BART.
Justin, here. Finally at Embarcadero #BART. That was quick! #BetterBayArea https://t.co/WJvs3MpLmx pic.twitter.com/PTx6fU8GT9— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
Followed by Leonard, who luckily hopped on the right AC Transit bus...
5:26 pm Leonard here! Made it to the AC Transit on time! pic.twitter.com/6jYiXd6JBr— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
And Tom had so much hope that he'd scoop up a Casual Carpool ride quickly.
5:16pm - abot a 10 minute walk from our studio to the Casual Carpool pick up and only 4 people in line.. not bad! lets see how long it takes to get picked up. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/WJvs3MpLmx pic.twitter.com/xfVVKsBnXc— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
You'd think driving would get you there quickly. But this is Bay Area traffic, after all, and one accident can ruin your commute. Poor Lyanne...
Oh no, I think there’s an accident in the Bay Bridge. pic.twitter.com/DHW3OuGYnO— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 25, 2018
There was a lot of waiting...
5:40: Starting to get into traffic now. On on the bridge. #BetterBayArea https://t.co/WJvs3MpLmx pic.twitter.com/LaCIJSHOU6— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
And we mean LOTS of waiting...
5:48pm - It’s been a half hour since I showed up in line for Casual Carpool and so far no one’s stopped to pick up! Making good conversation with folks in line. Not the best choice if youre in a hurry, but if you like taking your time it could be a good option. #BetterBayArea— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
Some toasty temperatures...
5:26pm. It's getting hot in here. Justin on BART, heading to Berkeley. https://t.co/WJvs3MpLmx #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/IVgOJAFyjb— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
And then finally, they were getting somewhere.
Have faith Bay Area. It took us 50 minutes but now we’re on the Bay Bridge. #commute challenge #driving #betterbayarea Downtown Berkeley here we come. pic.twitter.com/9Q7NKCbW7q— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 25, 2018
And, as predicted, Justin came out victorious thanks to a speedy BART train. BART for the win!
5:45pm! Justin here at THE BERKELEY STATION! Took 23 minutes from the Embarcadero @SFBART. https://t.co/WJvs3MpLmx pic.twitter.com/pevggkW1xa— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
So while he was busy celebrating with cake (yes, Justin was so far ahead of everyone that he had time to buy this delicious cake)
As Justin waited for @LyanneMelendez, Thomas, & Leonard, he saved money on gas & had this 👇🏼 #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/2ARPRuS14z— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
Poor Tom was .... STILL WAITING FOR A RIDE. Womp, Womp.
6:02pm i hear my colleague Justin is already standing in sunny Berkeley while I’m still standing on the sidewalk at Spear and Howard waiting for a Casual Carpool... pic.twitter.com/dFCyJQw6Id— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
Leonard and Lyanne finally caught up.
We made it! Downtown Berkeley #driving #commute challenge #betterbayarea one hour and 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xRdjQPEpme— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 25, 2018
6:27: Made it!! #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/JOXgyua03N— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
And the challenge was completed.
But wait... what about Tom? He actually never caught a ride from Casual Carpool. Neither did anyone else waiting for a ride to Berkeley. Because no one ever showed up. But at least he made a friend.
6:22pm Everyone in line bailed on the Berkeley Casual Carpool. Looks like no luck with drivers tonight. I did gett to meet Genevieve in line! Hopefully one day we’ll make it home. pic.twitter.com/WELsXFlQfs— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 25, 2018
To hear how their journeys went in their own words, watch this Facebook Live below:
So Bay Area... what route should we test next time? Share with us using #BetterBayArea.
Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.