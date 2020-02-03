Traffic

Jackknifed big rig snarls traffic on I-880 in Oakland

Big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland, California on Monday, February 3, 2020. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- At least one lane on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland remains closed due to a collision involving a big-rig early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol official said.

Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP learned of a jackknifed big rig blocking all of the highway's southbound lanes at Broadway.

CHP officials issued a Sig-alert around 5:15 a.m., although some lanes have been reopened since. Drivers should expect delays.
