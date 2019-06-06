Man struck by train causes major delay at Embarcadero BART station

One person was struck by a train around 1 p.m. The person struck is alive and was removed.
Around 1:50 p.m., officials said normal operations are resuming at Embarcadero, but there may be some residual delays.
Please note for SF-bound riders: BART is responding to a report of a man on the tracks in Embarcadero.— SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019
Station remains open.
Trains are not stopping at Embarcadero.
Major delay developing.
Person’s condition unknown.https://t.co/yx7GTGZp8B
