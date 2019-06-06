Man struck by train causes major delay at Embarcadero BART station

Please note for SF-bound riders: BART is responding to a report of a man on the tracks in Embarcadero.



Station remains open.



Trains are not stopping at Embarcadero.



Major delay developing.



Person’s condition unknown.https://t.co/yx7GTGZp8B — SFBART (@SFBART) June 6, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A medical emergency prompted trains to not stop at the Embarcadero station Thursday afternoon, officials said.One person was struck by a train around 1 p.m. The person struck is alive and was removed.Around 1:50 p.m., officials said normal operations are resuming at Embarcadero, but there may be some residual delays.No additional information was immediately available.