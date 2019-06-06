Traffic

Man struck by train causes major delay at Embarcadero BART station

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A medical emergency prompted trains to not stop at the Embarcadero station Thursday afternoon, officials said.

One person was struck by a train around 1 p.m. The person struck is alive and was removed.

Around 1:50 p.m., officials said normal operations are resuming at Embarcadero, but there may be some residual delays.



No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscotraveltrainsbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News