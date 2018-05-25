TRAFFIC

Muni derailment triggers delays for commuters

Delays at the Castro station because of a train derailment are likely to continue through rush hour, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reported. (KGO-TV)

Delays at the Castro station because of a train derailment are likely to continue through rush hour, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reported.

Shuttle buses are continuing to run from the West Portal to Church Street stations. The J-Church and N-Judah lines are not affected, according to SFMTA officials.

The derailment was confirmed by SFMTA officials in a Tweet at 7:40 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to SFMTA Spokesman Paul Rose.
