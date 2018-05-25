Muni derailment triggers delays for commuters

Delays at the Castro station because of a train derailment are likely to continue through rush hour, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reported.Shuttle buses are continuing to run from the West Portal to Church Street stations. The J-Church and N-Judah lines are not affected, according to SFMTA officials.The derailment was confirmed by SFMTA officials in a Tweet at 7:40 a.m.No injuries have been reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to SFMTA Spokesman Paul Rose.