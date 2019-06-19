New BART parking program helps you score a great spot

People who carpool can now park in the lots usually reserved for those with permits. Drivers need to go onto the BART app, touch parking, then hit carpool and follow the instructions. The driver needs to enter riders' clipper card numbers, the stall number and pay $3 for the parking spot.
This is in effect on a trial basis at four BART stations: Orinda, Dublin-Pleasanton, Warm Springs and Antioch.
Commuters say they would like to give it a try.
"I'd love to as long as I could find someone to carpool with. That's definitely the problem around here. I travel from Livermore. People are more spread out here so it is much harder to find people to carpool with," said Sai Paladugu as he headed in to the Dublin- Pleasanton station.
Bart riders! Would you like to park in the coveted permitted spots? Now you can- you just have to carpool and pay and register your stall number through the Bart app! Now available at Orinda, Antioch, Warm Springs & Dublin-Pleasanton stations. Will you try it? pic.twitter.com/xA2Y87IAdT— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 19, 2019
"I think the challenge would be the return trip. People don't go to the same work place necessarily. They don't work at the same time and if you come back you have to Uber back - that's going to be challenging for them," said Bryce Du of Dublin. He used the app Wednesday morning and got a spot in the permit lot. His passenger found the app a bit confusing.
"Well it's great. It's good. I think the app can be more convenient," said Anita Shen of Dublin.
Some commuters liked using the Scoop app, which helped riders find partners for carpooling and created free parking for BART carpoolers. They aren't sure about this new plan.
"Scoop was free. I have to now find my own carpool I guess so - who would I be carpooling with? Scoop was working better because Scoop matches us. I don't have to worry about who I should carpool with," said Gayatri Nookala of San Ramon.
A BART spokesperson says Scoop was a pilot test paid for with a federal grant to help promote carpooling. The pilot is now ending and this new program cancels it out. Commuters can still use Scoop to find a carpool match but they have to pay with the BART app and tag with Clipper.
Here's more information about using the app for the BART carpooling parking program.
