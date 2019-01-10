New ferry service starts between Richmond and San Francisco

A new ferry service between Richmond and San Francisco starts this morning. A one-way trip costs $9 cash, Clipper card holders will pay $6.75.They expect about 400 people to take this route to work at first and possibly grow to about 2,000 peopleWhen people are out on the water that means they aren't on I-80, considered one of the worst commutes in the Bay Area.This is the first new Bay Area ferry route in seven years.Here is how that compares to your other options: BART from Richmond to San Francisco's Embarcadero station costs $5.30 one way. Taking AC Transit from Richmond means taking at least two buses. A local bus and a transfer to a transbay bus costs $5.40. And if you drive you have to pay that Bay Bridge toll $7 during commute hours.The ferry is more expensive, but more relaxing. It will only run during commute hours.