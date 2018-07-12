Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down

The BART board will consider two proposals today to help riders when early train service is taken away starting in February.
Trains will start at 5:00 a.m., an hour later than normal, while retrofitting work is being done on the Transbay Tube. This is expected to last about 3 1/2 years.
According to the San Francisco Examiner, there are two proposals on the table. One plan would provide less replacement bus service, and one that will create four additional express routes directly to San Francisco from the outer Bay Area via AC
Transit. Those express routes will depart from Pittsburg/Baypoint, Pleasant Hill, Dublin/Pleasanton and Fremont BART stations.
The board is not expected to vote today. The Examiner reports that BART staff estimate they'll present a final plan for early morning bus replacements in September.
