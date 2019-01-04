BART

Report: BART investigating spike in sick calls during holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a third of BART employees called in sick on Christmas Eve, costing BART 406 hours of overtime, according to a report. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART management, passengers and a state senator are responding today to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle revealing that more than a third of BART employees called in sick on Christmas Eve, costing BART 406 hours of overtime.

BART released a statement saying the spike of absences during the holiday is of great concern and that steps are being taken to appropriately respond to those employees who did not show up to work.

State Senator Steve Glazer says he is hoping to see consequences.

RELATED: Bay Area transit changes for 2019

"I think they should hold those employees accountable. And if they are supposed to be at work and they don't have a legitimate excuse there needs to be accountability for that," said Senator Glazer, a Democrat from Orinda.

Glazer says BART needs to better manage its employees to prevent this in the future. The absences meant five stations didn't have station agents. BART police had to step in and do the work of the agents. One BART director told the Chronicle she would much rather see police focusing on public safety.

"The central issue is safety for the traveling public and those agents are the eyes and the ears for the safety of their passengers," Glazer said.

BART said in its statement that safety is a priority and said a number of safety measures have recently been put in place including the hiring of 24 officers.

Riders ABC7 News talked to were sympathetic for workers assigned to the Christmas shift and are focused on other issues.

"I guess I can understand them not wanting to be at work on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. I wasn't at work. I think there are other bigger issue with BART to tell you the truth," said Sam Dockery of Walnut Creek.

See more stories on BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTbart policesick leaveOaklandMillbraeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Oscar Grant remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
Service restored to Castro Valley BART station after person killed on tracks
Bay Area residents offered free public transportation for New Year's Eve
More BART
TRAFFIC
NB I-880 reopened in Fremont after fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident
San Jose prepping for large crowds to descend on city for the CFP National Championship
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Closures and delays expected in SJ because of CFP National Championship
More Traffic
Top Stories
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
Show More
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom through the years
More News