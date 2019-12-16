Report: More scooters being released on San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco has expanded its e-scooter program and that means an additional 750 scooters are now allowed on city streets.
According to a report in SFist, Spin, Lime and Jump were each allowed to release an additional 250 scooters each starting Sunday.
The scooters can be found in several neighborhoods including the Mission, Castro, Bay View and near San Francisco State University.
A total of 4,000 scooters will be allowed on city streets by February 2020.
The expansion comes months after the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency decided to make a scooter pilot program in the city permanent.
