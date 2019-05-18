Traffic

Road reopened, shelter in place lifted after industrial vehicle crashes in Napa

SKY7 is over an industrial vehicle crash in Napa, Calif. on Friday, May 17, 2019. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A road has reopened in Napa after a crash involving an industrial vehicle that created a hazmat situation.

It happened Friday morning on Redwood Rd. at Lynn Dr.

The driver of the overturned truck was uninjured.

According to a fire official, the truck that rolled over was carrying hazardous materials -- nitrogen, argon gas and sulfur dioxide. Sulfur dioxide is known to be hazardous to inhale.

Crews removed the truck and secured the tanks containing the chemicals.

A shelter-in-place order was issued earlier Friday but was later lifted.
