Road reopened, shelter in place lifted after industrial vehicle crashes in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A road has reopened in Napa after a crash involving an industrial vehicle that created a hazmat situation.It happened Friday morning on Redwood Rd. at Lynn Dr.The driver of the overturned truck was uninjured.According to a fire official, the truck that rolled over was carrying hazardous materials -- nitrogen, argon gas and sulfur dioxide. Sulfur dioxide is known to be hazardous to inhale.Crews removed the truck and secured the tanks containing the chemicals.A shelter-in-place order was issued earlier Friday but was later lifted.