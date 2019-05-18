NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A road has reopened in Napa after a crash involving an industrial vehicle that created a hazmat situation.
It happened Friday morning on Redwood Rd. at Lynn Dr.
The driver of the overturned truck was uninjured.
According to a fire official, the truck that rolled over was carrying hazardous materials -- nitrogen, argon gas and sulfur dioxide. Sulfur dioxide is known to be hazardous to inhale.
Crews removed the truck and secured the tanks containing the chemicals.
A shelter-in-place order was issued earlier Friday but was later lifted.
Road reopened, shelter in place lifted after industrial vehicle crashes in Napa
