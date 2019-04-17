SFMTA Board passes sweeping parking changes around Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Board of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Tuesday passed sweeping parking restrictions around the Chase Center Arena. The biggest challenge now may be to convince fans that those regulations will make a difference in preventing traffic logjams around game time.We asked San Francisco resident and Warriors fan, Bam Quarles, what he thought the traffic will be like."Same as it always is-- bad."Not if the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency has its way. There are challenges though.There'll only be some 900 parking spots at Arena lots. Given that, MTA board members are trying to figure out how best to control traffic at the Chase Center. The key is public transit says its spokesman, Paul Rose."If you're planning to get to Chase Center, we're recommending you take Muni."They're going to add more service on game days. Also, new bus routes going to and from the Arena. Most important of all, parking around the Arena will be a no go. There'll be 26 parking control officers to make sure that you're only dropping off or picking up passengers."Private vehicles, taxis can load and offload in that area. So that we're not disrupting the neighborhood circling around, looking for parking," says Rose.The muni platform on 16th Street across from UCSF and Chase Center will also be upgraded to allow four two-car trains to load its passengers simultaneously.Warriors consultant P.J. Johnston tells us the team has been working with the Port to bring at some point a ferry landing."We're also looking forward to is a proliferation of water taxis service which the Port is really behind."Late Tuesday, the MTA Board passed the parking ban, as well as changes in the metered pricing and residential parking regulations.