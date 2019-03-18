Sinkhole repair to begin in Santa Clara

"What you see on the surface is about a 4 by 4, but underneath it could be about a 10 by 10," Gary Welling, Santa Clara's director of water and sewer utilities, said. "A lot of soil eroded. Once we excavate the top of the pavement, we'll see a much larger hole underneath."
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - Northbound lanes of Lafayette Street between Calle De Luna and Highway 237 Closed— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) March 18, 2019
Crews are assessing a sinkhole caused by a 42-inch sewer line that has a break. No sanitary sewer overflows to the street or storm drain. Updates will be shared as available. pic.twitter.com/qykkcWagzs
Crews plated over the open sinkhole. It was caused by a 42-inch sewer line collapse. Officials insist Lafayette Street is stable.
"We're checking all of the lines and the lines look good," Welling said.
A timeline for the sinkhole repair process has not been solidified.
