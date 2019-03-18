sinkhole

Sinkhole repair to begin in Santa Clara

It can be tough trying to simply navigate Bay Area roads and now drivers in Santa Clara will need to keep their eyes peeled for a sinkhole.

By Jobina Fortson
"What you see on the surface is about a 4 by 4, but underneath it could be about a 10 by 10," Gary Welling, Santa Clara's director of water and sewer utilities, said. "A lot of soil eroded. Once we excavate the top of the pavement, we'll see a much larger hole underneath."



Crews plated over the open sinkhole. It was caused by a 42-inch sewer line collapse. Officials insist Lafayette Street is stable.

"We're checking all of the lines and the lines look good," Welling said.

A timeline for the sinkhole repair process has not been solidified.

