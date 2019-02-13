VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley

Castro Valley: Somerset Ave is closed between Santa Maria & Redwood Rd due to a water main break. One vehicle got stuck in the sinkhole & the driver was able to safely exit w/ the help of firefighters. Firefighters, @ebmud & @CHPcastrovalley remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/2BNx550CEu — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 13, 2019

As if the strong storm slamming the Bay Area Wednesday wasn't enough, emergency responders are also dealing with an SUV stuck in a sinkhole in Castro Valley.The Alameda County Fire Department shared tweeted video from the scene saying, "the driver was able to safely exit with the help of firefighters."The situation forced officials to close Somerset Avenue between Santa Maria & Redwood Road due to a water main break.