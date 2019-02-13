STORM

VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley

As if the strong storm slamming the Bay Area Wednesday wasn't enough, emergency responders are also dealing with an SUV stuck in a sinkhole in Castro Valley. (Alameda County Fire Department)

As if the strong storm slamming the Bay Area Wednesday wasn't enough, emergency responders are also dealing with an SUV stuck in a sinkhole in Castro Valley.

The Alameda County Fire Department shared tweeted video from the scene saying, "the driver was able to safely exit with the help of firefighters."

The situation forced officials to close Somerset Avenue between Santa Maria & Redwood Road due to a water main break.
