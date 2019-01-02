YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Access into Yosemite National Park limited due to government shutdown

FILE -- undated photo of Yosemite National Park (KGO-TV)

Entrance into Yosemite National Park is being limited due to the recent government shutdown, according to park officials.

In a press release Wednesday, officials stated entrance into the park along the Highway 41 corridor from the South Entrance would be limited due to the continuing issues with people leaving behind trash and resource damage.

Highway 41 is the fast way for people who live south of Yosemite to enter the park. According to park officials, people will still be able to enter, however, they will have to use the Highway 140 entrance via El Portal Road.

Park Rangers will staff the South Entrance from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to limit access to those with a reservation for lodging or camping inside of Yosemite.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown

The following facilities and areas inside Yosemite are closed due to trash, public safety concerns or lack of staffing:

- Wawona Campground

-Hodgdon Meadow Campground

-Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias

-Crane Flat Snow Play Area

-Goat Meadow Snow Play Area, located just outside the South Entrance of Yosemite National Park.

-All park visitor centers

Park officials say that restroom facilities are very limited throughout the park and are urging visitors to stop before they enter Yosemite.

Visitors are also encouraged to pack in and pack out all trash.

Officials are also warning that many areas within the park could close at any time for the health and safety of visitors.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldtrafficnational park servicePresident Donald Trumprepublicansdemocratsyosemiteyosemite national parkYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Photographer seeks couple in Yosemite proposal photo
More yosemite national park
TRAVEL
Welcome 2019 in Aloha Friday Style!
Travelers at SFO experiencing weather-related delays, packed lines
Today is busiest day for holiday travel, according to AAA
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
More Travel
Top Stories
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 bullets used to take down lion after deadly attack
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Greg Papa to become radio play-by-play announcer for 49ers
2 critically injured after fire erupts in SF's Potrero Hill
SJPD officer taken to hospital after patrol car crash with SUV
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
Show More
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Accuweather Forecast: Freezing cold start today
Activists: Fatal shooting of 7-year-old similar to 2017 incident
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
More News