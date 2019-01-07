Tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus

EMBED </>More Videos

The weekend storm caused a fatal accident on the UC Berkeley campus. A 250 foot eucalyptus tree fell Sunday afternoon, crushing a vehicle and killing the driver inside. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The weekend storm caused a fatal accident on the UC Berkeley campus. A 250 foot eucalyptus tree fell Sunday afternoon, crushing a vehicle and killing the driver inside.

The coroner has identified the man as Alexander Grant, 32, of Novato.

RELATED: Powerful wind gusts up to 70 mph cause flooding, down trees, power lines across Bay Area

The tree came crashing down on the vehicle Sunday around 3:48 p.m. The conditions were wet and windy.

All my life, I've never had anything like this happen to me. I've seen trees come down," said adjunct professor Paul Lum, who routinely walks around campus. "Yesterday, it was a pretty large storm."

Gayley Road, near the Greek Theater, was closed for much of the day as tree service workers continued to clean up debris. They even chopped down another eucalyptus tree nearby.

"Let's hope it was a freak accident. I doubt it's going to be something that continues to happen but definitely something the campus should be aware of," said Brandon Wood, a graduate student.

Campus officials say they're in the process of reviewing ongoing tree assessments.

RELATED: Man impaled by tree branch while driving in Brooklyn

Last month, a protest delayed the removal of dozens of trees from UC-owned 'People's Park' in Berkeley. Trees are being cut down as part of a wider project to catch up on deferred maintenance.

Students believe more can be done to better maintain the trees.

"Look at the structural integrity of some of these trees to make sure it's not dangerous to anybody," said Wood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tree fallsevere weatherstorm damagewindwind damagerainstormUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Top Stories
Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
Not your typical tailgate parties at CFP National Championship game
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Political leaders comment on Newsom's vision for California
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm expected tomorrow
Show More
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony
Supreme Court rejects latest challenge to California foie gras ban
More News