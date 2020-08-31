Society

Demonstrators clash during Trump rally at Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Conservatives and liberals faced off today during a protest at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Conservative activist group "Walk Away" organized a President Trump flotilla and demonstration.

Anti-Trump demonstrators also showed up.

"I'm here basically because Trump is dangerous and we have to stand up and say that," says anti-Trump protester Maggie Harrison.

RELATED: 1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Both sides had a mostly non-violent fiery debate.

Some Trump supporters at the rally say they were attacked by counter protesters.

We saw police officers detain a few people.

Rally organizers blame liberals for violence and vandalism at recent protests.

RELATED: President Donald Trump supporters, counter-protesters were on overpass in Novato

"We're here to say we do not give you permission to cause damage and destruction. We're taking our country back from the radical left," says Walk Away founder Brandon Straka.

Walk Away said it encouraged all groups to attend the rally and engage in a respectful discussion about America's challenges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogolden gate bridgedonald trumpprotestgolden gate bridgerallypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire updates: CZU Lightning Complex Fire 37% contained, CAL FIRE says
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
Stanford University to close most of campus to the public
Oakland A's member tests positive for COVID-19
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
You can now text BART police during non-emergency situations
Show More
Tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman displayed in Oakland
6 arrested after Jacob Blake protest turns violent in Oakland
Coronavirus updates: Enrollment drops at SF State, City College of SF
'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
5 shot, 1 fatally, outside Chicago pancake house
More TOP STORIES News