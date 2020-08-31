Demonstrators clash during Trump rally at Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Conservatives and liberals faced off today during a protest at the Golden Gate Bridge.Conservative activist group "Walk Away" organized a President Trump flotilla and demonstration.Anti-Trump demonstrators also showed up."I'm here basically because Trump is dangerous and we have to stand up and say that," says anti-Trump protester Maggie Harrison.Both sides had a mostly non-violent fiery debate.Some Trump supporters at the rally say they were attacked by counter protesters.We saw police officers detain a few people.Rally organizers blame liberals for violence and vandalism at recent protests."We're here to say we do not give you permission to cause damage and destruction. We're taking our country back from the radical left," says Walk Away founder Brandon Straka.Walk Away said it encouraged all groups to attend the rally and engage in a respectful discussion about America's challenges.