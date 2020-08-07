Crowd shuts down overpass in Novato, shows support for President Trump

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A crowd of people is showing support for President Trump on an overpass in Novato, shutting down traffic on Friday.Traffic moved slowly on Highway 101 through the area.And the California Highway Patrol has closed the off ramp at the Delong Avenue exit in the Northbound direction.You can see many people holding American flags and President Trump signs.A similar show of support appeared in the same spot last month.