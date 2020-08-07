Society

Crowd shuts down overpass in Novato, shows support for President Trump

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A crowd of people is showing support for President Trump on an overpass in Novato, shutting down traffic on Friday.

Traffic moved slowly on Highway 101 through the area.

And the California Highway Patrol has closed the off ramp at the Delong Avenue exit in the Northbound direction.

You can see many people holding American flags and President Trump signs.

A similar show of support appeared in the same spot last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynovatodonald trumpprotestpoliticsfreewayrally
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data glitch resulted in 300K unprocessed records, official says
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage
Flu could 'completely dismantle' holidays, doctor says
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
CA woman shares hack for overloaded unemployment hotline
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Show More
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
Santa Clara Co. sheriff's captain among 4 indicted on bribery charges
How pandemic will influence holiday cards this year
Former Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
San Mateo Co. health officer calls watch list 'misdirected'
More TOP STORIES News