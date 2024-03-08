Over 80,000 flowers blooming at SF Union Square for annual Tulip Day this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Union Square will be in bloom this Saturday.

A dazzling display of spring flowers will be there for Tulip Day.

It's the sixth time the city will host this event.

Access to the event is free -- and so are the tulips.

"Union Square will be covered by 80,000 colorful tulips. All kinds of colors. You have to come early, because it tends to get very busy and crowded. So be early, and the public can go into the flower fields, take their pictures, take their selfies and then pick up to eight free tulips," said Sietze Vermeulen, head of communications for San Francisco's Netherlands consulate.

Tulip Day is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It will be followed by nine other floral displays throughout spring.

