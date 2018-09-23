Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed

Numerous vehicles being towed from the area of 42nd Ave & 880 Fwy in relation to sideshow activity tonight pic.twitter.com/lLCEIcwBFb — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 23, 2018

Oakland police towed 85 cars after a sideshow.The department shared photos on Twitter of the cars in the area of 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880.Officers dealt with large sideshow activity at various locations in East Oakland around 1:30 this morning.Police say rocks and bottles were thrown at officers, and the crowd fired numerous gunshots.Two people were arrested, and two officers were injured.