Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed

Oakland police towed 85 cars after a sideshow. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police towed 85 cars after a sideshow.

The department shared photos on Twitter of the cars in the area of 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880.


Officers dealt with large sideshow activity at various locations in East Oakland around 1:30 this morning.

Police say rocks and bottles were thrown at officers, and the crowd fired numerous gunshots.

Two people were arrested, and two officers were injured.
