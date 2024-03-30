2 injured in 3-alarm SF Mission District fire, official says; several residents displaced

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people are hurt and several others are displaced Saturday after a three-alarm fire in San Francisco's Mission District.

It happened on Wiese and 15th street.

The San Francisco Fire Department says the call came in before 2 a.m. and the fire quickly grew.

Crews say when they arrived, they initially thought the flames spread from vehicles to a building.

"Any neighbors in the area on Julian or Weiss between 15th and 16th that may smell smoke or be concerned about if their building is safe to come out to the street level. We've got rescuers and also our partners from San Francisco police are assisting. If it's safe for you to stay in your building. They'll be able to let you know," said Justin Schorr, public information officer with the San Francisco Fire Department.

More than 100 fire fighters were called to the scene.

For those displaced by the fire, police and Muni are providing a bus for people to stay warm.

Firefighters say they will be on scene throughout the morning.

