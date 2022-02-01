2 hospitalized after shooting at spa near Lake Merritt in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police are investigating a shooting at Kume Spa near Lake Merritt.

The shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. near the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

Officers say two victims were shot and both of them were taken out of the spa on stretchers. Police say both of their conditions are critical.

Their identity has not been released.

At this time police the shooting was not random and there is no threat to public safety.

Streets are closed in the area of Grand Avenue and El Embarcadero. AC Transit Line NL riders are being detoured from Grand Avenue and Perkins Street to MacArthur Blvd and Park Blvd.



