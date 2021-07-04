Food & Drink

Tyson Foods recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken due to possible listeria contamination

EMBED <>More Videos

Tyson Foods recalls 'ready-to-eat' chicken due to possible listeria contamination

Tyson Foods is warning consumers to check their freezers immediately.

The food brand is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of its "ready-to-eat" chicken.

The USDA says the food could be contaminated with listeria.

RELATED: Listeria outbreak linked to precooked chicken, CDC warns

So far, one person in Texas has died, and two others have gotten sick.

This includes one case reported in Delaware.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said it determined there was evidence linking the illnesses to Tyson pre-cooked chicken products, CNN reported.

"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the FSIS statement said.

The recalled products were produced between December 2020 and April of this year.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-7089' on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations," the agency said in statement said.

Consumers and businesses or institutions that may have these products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased, the agency said.

A full list of the products recalled can be found on the USDA website.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthfoodrecall
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News