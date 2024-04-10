Rich Lyons will be UC Berkeley's next chancellor, board of regents announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The UC board of regents has announced UC Berkeley's next chancellor, and he's a familiar face on campus.

It is Rich Lyons, a well-known economist and former dean of the Haas School of Business.

The 63-year-old is the campus' current leader for innovation and entrepreneurship.

He will take the reins after outgoing Chancellor Carol Christ steps down in July.

Lyons is a Bay Area native -- he grew up in Los Altos and went to Cal as an undergrad.

In a statement, he said: "No institution has come anywhere close to Berkeley in terms of shaping my life."

