Rich Lyons will be UC Berkeley's next chancellor, board of regents announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The UC board of regents has announced UC Berkeley's next chancellor, and he's a familiar face on campus.
It is Rich Lyons, a well-known economist and former dean of the Haas School of Business.
The 63-year-old is the campus' current leader for innovation and entrepreneurship.
He will take the reins after outgoing Chancellor Carol Christ steps down in July.
Lyons is a Bay Area native -- he grew up in Los Altos and went to Cal as an undergrad.
In a statement, he said: "No institution has come anywhere close to Berkeley in terms of shaping my life."
