UCSF study finds COVID-19 produces prolonged symptoms, fewer fevers in pregnant women

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Preliminary results are coming in from what's being called "the largest study ever" of COVID-19's effects on pregnant women, led by UCSF and UCLA scientists.

Researchers found that half of the 600 participants in the study had symptoms after three weeks, while 25 percent reported symptoms after eight weeks.

Unlike most COVID cases, only 12 percent of the pregnant participants reported fever as their first symptom, the authors found.

The most common first symptoms in the study included a cough and a sore throat, which 20 percent and 16 percent of participants reported respectively.

The COVID-19 virus isn't just devastating, it's devastatingly clever, hijacking the power of our own cells in novel ways to make itself more dangerous. But now a team at UCSF is hoping to turn one of the virus's own weapons against it.



It took an average of 37 days for symptoms to ease.

Vanessa Jacoby is a UCSF doctor and senior author of the study.

"One of the main takeaways is, we want pregnant people and their providers to recognize that you don't need to wait for a fever to consider COVID-19 in pregnancy," Jacoby says, "The most common symptoms, again, were cough and sore throat."

The study launched on March 22.

Once completed, researchers will have substantial data on more than 13-hundred participants, giving them a much better idea of the virus's impact on pregnant women.
