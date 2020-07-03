Coronavirus

UCSF researchers look to turn COVID-19's weapons against itself

By Dan Ashley & Tim Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 virus isn't just devastating, it's devastatingly clever, hijacking the power of our own cells in novel ways to make itself more dangerous. But now a team at UCSF is hoping to turn one of the virus's own weapons against it.

"In my opinion, you really have to respect the virus, let the virus tell you it's secrets," says research biologist Nevan Krogan.

Krogan and his team began spying on the virus as it infected human cells, paying special attention to how those cells were being exploited. Using tools like mass spectrometers and electron-microscopes they discovered something chilling. First, it helps to understand that invading viruses like COVID-19 use material in our own cells to make copies of themselves, eventually stretching the host cell like a balloon.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

And when that cell, or balloon, finally bursts, the newly minted virus copies spread out to attack surrounding cells. But it turns out COVID-19 is so devious, it doesn't need to wait for that burst to happen.

Microscopic images captured by collaborators Robert Grosse at the University of Freiburg in Germany and Elizabeth R. Fischer at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana showed the cells infected by COVID-19 had grown probe-like tentacles. They're known as Filopodia and have the ability to pierce the surface of surrounding cells, providing the COVID-19 virus with a kind of invasion tunnel. Possibly explaining how it spreads in the body so quickly.

"It's just such a, you know, brilliant, devious strategy," says Krogan of the virus' behavior.

RELATED: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area

But Krogan also wondered, could it also have an Achilles heel? His team learned the virus was exploiting a specific type of molecule to help create the Filopodia. It's from a family of cellular helpers, known as Kinase. They're so critical to a cell's function that they've become a popular target for specialized cancer drugs, broadly known as Kinase-inhibitors. The question now, could one of those cancer-drugs also be a COVID fighter?

"We narrowed in on about a dozen, and we highlighted about six or seven that look particularly potent in a laboratory setting. And we're very excited now to try and take these into clinical trials," he says.

The strategy would be to block the virus from creating those tentacles, and perhaps slowing it's spread. If one of the kinase-inhibitors is successful, Professor Krogan believes it might also be combined with another drug in a type of cocktail formula to treat the virus.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusucsfcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Pacifica, Half Moon Bay beaches closed for holiday weekend
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area county dropped from CA watch list
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to throw special wedding for NYC couple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Bay Area county dropped from CA watch list
Coronavirus updates: Pacifica, Half Moon Bay beaches closed for holiday weekend
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Show More
Muni faces financial crisis due to COVID-19, most bus lines could vanish for years
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
'Suspicious' 2-alarm fire destroys townhouse in Concord
New rules by Newsom may limit what you can do July 4th weekend
'Hamilton' on Disney Plus: Meet the cast!
More TOP STORIES News