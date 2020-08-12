UCSF scientists develop nasal spray to fight COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6180242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The novel coronavirus was first discovered in China, but it rapidly spread around the globe. But where did it come from?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the world waits for a coronavirus vaccine, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco say they have developed molecules which can help fight the virus. They say these synthetic antibodies, called AeroNabs, can administered as a nasal spray to protect people from coronavirus.Peter Walter, a biochemistry professor at UCSF, explained how it works. He said AeroNabs attach to a protein found in coronavirus to keep the virus from spreading.Walter said, "It doesn't have to interact with the human body, but rather goes after the virus directly."The UCSF team is looking to ramp up clinical testing of the synthetic antibodies, in hopes that they can be sold as an over-the-counter nasal spray in drugstores.AeroNabs are not a cure for COVID-19, but they can be used as a preventative measure until there is an approved vaccine.