USGS reports 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock in San Jose

USGS officials are reporting a magnitude-3.9 earthquake struck near Alum Rock in San Jose Monday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The quake struck at 9:39 a.m. and the epicenter was about five miles northeast of Alum Rock.

Social media users in Fremont, San Jose and South Bay cities reported feeling a jolt when the earthquake happened.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
