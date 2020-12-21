'We have two vaccines': Bay Area hospitals on standby for 1st Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Distribution of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine began early Sunday morning, just two days after receiving emergency authorization by the FDA. Pharmaceutical distributor McKesson is preparing the vaccine for shipment, packing it in freezers and loading it onto trucks under the eyes of law enforcement.
RELATED: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine rolls out of shipping warehouse
"This vaccine is 95% effective, as much as 100% effective at preventing severe disease. This is the way we end the pandemic by getting 70 or 80% of Americans vaccinated," said Admiral Brett Giroir from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Moderna's rollout means the country now has two vaccines in its arsenal to fight the pandemic.
"We're expecting 3,100 doses of Moderna vaccine in Marin tomorrow morning," said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.
Willis says those doses come just in time, the county's first Pfizer vaccine allotment has already run out.
"Our goal is not store any of them and get it into the arms of our hospital workers, EMT's and paramedics as quickly as we can," said Willis.
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you:
Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
UCSF is also expecting its Moderna vaccine doses any day.
"If we just had the Pfizer vaccine we'd be elated, we have two vaccines," said UCSF Professor of Epidemiology Dr. George Rutherford.
When both vaccines are available to the general public, Jon Jacobo, Health committee chairman from the Latino Task Force in San Francisco hopes it comes with information and outreach to medically underserved communities.
"To ensure they're answering all the questions people have in culturally competent ways, how to connect with folks, addressing any concerns they have around the vaccine," said Jacobo.
WATCH: What are the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines?
Dr. Rutherford says the vaccine means hope for the future.
"As one of my colleagues said, there's light at the end of the tunnel, and for the first time it's not a train coming at you," he said.
The target date has been late spring for the general public to get its coronavirus vaccine. But President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Surgeon General says factoring in possible delays, it's more realistic to think it may be mid-summer to early fall before that happens.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic