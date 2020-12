'Deeply disturbed': Vallejo police chief says investigation underway into police officers association's email to reporter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an email the Vallejo Police Officers Association sent to a local journalist.San Francisco Chronicle East Bay Columnist Otis Taylor has been writing for the paper since 2016 and covering Vallejo since 2017."I wouldn't say Vallejo was my sole focus as a columnist but it was something that I took great interest in because I felt the people who had suffered and had been brutalized their stories weren't being told and I wanted to do that for them," said Taylor.Taylor characterizes his coverage as both critical of the Vallejo Police Department and shining a light.He recently announced he was moving to Georgia to work as an investigative reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Monday afternoon, Taylor received an email from the Vallejo Police Officers Association email account:"Looks like 2021 will be a little bit better not having your biased and uniformed articles printed in the newspaper that only inflame the public......you have never looked for truth in any of your writings. We will warn our Georgia colleagues of your impending arrival."Taylor believes whoever wrote the email misspelled "uninformed.""The email that they sent to me was a reply to an email that they ignored in September, so while they're saying 'hey you never look for the truth,' they're replying to an email when I was asking for comment," said Taylor."To police, this threat of 'I'm going to call the cops on you' -- police know exactly what that means," he continued.A little more than 24 hours after Taylor received the email, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a response to media inquiries related to the matter.Taylor would not speculate on who from the VPOA emailed him."But I know whoever sent that email does not fear consequences from the police department," he said.As he leaves the Bay Area he says he feels inspired."...to do more research, to do more digging, to do more questioning of police narratives," said Taylor.Michael Rains, an attorney for the Vallejo POA, issued the following statement Wednesday night: